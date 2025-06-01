UIL (LON:UTL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.17 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 116.97 ($1.57). UIL shares last traded at GBX 116.95 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,755 shares.

UIL Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.15. The firm has a market cap of £103.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Get UIL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UIL news, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £13,261.68 ($17,844.03). Corporate insiders own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About UIL

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.