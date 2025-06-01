Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IVV opened at $590.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

