Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Short Interest Update

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Critical Metals by 582.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Critical Metals Trading Down 2.6%

CRML stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,656. Critical Metals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.