SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 137,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

