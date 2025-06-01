Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,151,000 after buying an additional 315,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,624,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after buying an additional 4,151,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after buying an additional 484,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.14.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

