Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

