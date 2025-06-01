Short Interest in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expands By 117.4%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the April 30th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,629. Sapiens International has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2,216.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

