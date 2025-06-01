Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as high as C$1.47. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 397,774 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$787.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

