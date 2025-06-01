AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.35 ($0.11). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 4,198,893 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £71.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.53.
AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.96% and a negative net margin of 4,502.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.
Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.
