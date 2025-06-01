AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.35 ($0.11). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 4,198,893 shares changing hands.

AFC Energy Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of £71.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.53.

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.96% and a negative net margin of 4,502.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

AFC Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Karl Bostock acquired 193,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £15,469.92 ($20,815.29). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,256.19). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 799,031 shares of company stock worth $5,803,562. Corporate insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

