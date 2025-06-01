SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $323.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.