Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Grows By 119.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oriental Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Oriental Land Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Oriental Land stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oriental Land has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $30.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

