Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares.
Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.
About Peritus High Yield ETF
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
Read More
