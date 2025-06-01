Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.68. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares.
Granite Oil Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.
Granite Oil Company Profile
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
