Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $277.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-2.10 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 4.4%

SCVL traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $526.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 219,918 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

