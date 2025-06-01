Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $277.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-2.10 EPS.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 4.4%
SCVL traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $526.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $46.92.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Carnival
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.