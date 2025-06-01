Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Klabin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Klabin Trading Down 4.9%

KLBAY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Klabin has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $828.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Klabin had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Klabin will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.0126 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

