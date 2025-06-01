Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.47 and traded as low as $28.91. Calian Group shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 3,015 shares trading hands.
Calian Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.