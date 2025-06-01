Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 116.7% in May

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.52% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

