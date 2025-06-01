Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.