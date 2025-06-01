Summit Global Investments Sells 505 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vericel were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,454,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 701,064 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,100,000 after buying an additional 501,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares in the company, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

