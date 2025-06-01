DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.
DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
