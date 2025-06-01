Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.40. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 240,976 shares.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

