Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.40. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 240,976 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
