Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jun 1st, 2025

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.40. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 240,976 shares.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

