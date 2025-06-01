Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $182,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $941,181.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,582.29. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,045.36. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.06.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE WM opened at $241.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.41 and its 200 day moving average is $222.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

