Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,485 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 984,783 shares of company stock valued at $320,019,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

