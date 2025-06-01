Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 237.50%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.