Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.3%

HPE opened at $17.25 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.