Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $186,000 Position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.50 target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, Director Kevin G. Shiell sold 3,500 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of €13.37 ($15.19), for a total transaction of €46,795.00 ($53,176.14). Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €639,981.79 ($727,252.03). The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $100,814. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IDR stock opened at €13.23 ($15.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.80. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of €8.57 ($9.74) and a 52-week high of €19.75 ($22.44). The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.12 and its 200 day moving average is €13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Idaho Strategic Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.