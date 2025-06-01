Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

