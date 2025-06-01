iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 6,615.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,481 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $21.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

