Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells $272,108.76 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $272,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,305.26. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $130.72 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $172.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
