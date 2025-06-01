Richard J. Hendrix Sells 32,725 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 32,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $208,785.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,617.92. The trade was a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVTS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 143,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 650.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 102,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

