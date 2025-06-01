Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

