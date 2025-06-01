Founders Capital Management Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,919 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.7% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

