Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

