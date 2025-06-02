Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 174017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £576,203.78, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

