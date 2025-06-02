WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 62040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

WildBrain Price Performance

About WildBrain

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program.

