Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 46500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.
