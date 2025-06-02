Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 46500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.