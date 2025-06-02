Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Up 64.7% in May

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,442,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 458,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 354,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 120,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

LRMR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 737,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,063. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

