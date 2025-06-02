WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 252.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 272.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1,595.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

