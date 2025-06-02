Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,741.30 ($90.73) and last traded at GBX 6,693.28 ($90.08), with a volume of 7783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,436.86 ($86.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($79.41) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.0%

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,426.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company.

