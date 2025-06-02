Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declines By 41.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 327,151 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,886,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 669,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 644,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 617,053 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.26. 110,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,058. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

