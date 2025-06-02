Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.01 and last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 102957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

