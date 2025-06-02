Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentera in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Gentera Price Performance

Gentera Company Profile

CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading on Monday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

Further Reading

