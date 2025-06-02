Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.86 ($0.12), with a volume of 18027193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Metals Exploration Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a market cap of £287.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.17.

Insider Transactions at Metals Exploration

In other Metals Exploration news, insider Andrew Chubb acquired 69,890 shares of Metals Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,193.40 ($5,643.88). Company insiders own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

