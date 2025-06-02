Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 516120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.15.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.