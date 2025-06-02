Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.