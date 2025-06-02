JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 10600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Trading Up 4.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.83.

About JPEL Private Equity

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

