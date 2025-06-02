Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.06), with a volume of 10053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.39 ($0.06).

Gemfields Group Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £61.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.24.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.