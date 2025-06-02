Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Triller Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $35.55 million 2.37 $7.10 million $1.25 8.65 Triller Group $46.34 million 2.59 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.60

Hennessy Advisors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 26.29% 9.60% 5.80% Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Triller Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

