Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Drops By 40.3%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

