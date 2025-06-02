Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 300866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.24 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,941,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,459,000 after buying an additional 1,107,983 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,576,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 2,320,641 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $66,249,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $59,718,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,181,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,736,000 after buying an additional 739,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.